SC orders release of protesters below 18 yrs, bars coercive action in NEET protest cases

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the release of student protesters below the age of 18 who have no criminal antecedents and restrained authorities from taking coercive action against eligible protesters in connection with the nationwide demonstrations over the alleged NEET paper leak.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana passed the interim directions while hearing a batch of petitions alleging police excesses during the protests.

The court observed that the allegations against the police prima facie warranted consideration of a fair and independent investigation.

The bench directed all states where protests were held to preserve CCTV footage, drone recordings, body-camera footage, wireless communication records, Police Control Room logs and other electronic and digital evidence relating to the demonstrations.

It also ordered that digital data collected on protesters be preserved but not placed in the public domain.

The court restrained authorities from taking coercive action against protesting students during the pendency of the proceedings, clarifying that the protection would not apply to those with criminal antecedents.