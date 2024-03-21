SC pulls up TN governor for refusing to appoint DMK's Ponmudi as minister

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up Tamil Nadu governor R.N. Ravi for refusing to appoint DMK leader K. Ponmudy as higher education minister after the apex court suspended his conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud questioned attorney-general R. Venkataramani as to what the governor was doing. “The conviction has been stayed by the Supreme Court and the governor says he won’t swear in the minister. Tell him that the Supreme Court has taken a serious view of it,” the CJI said.

The chief justice pointed out that the governor had said appointing Ponmudy as minister would be against Constitutional morality. “How can he say that? We will give time till tomorrow (22 March) for the governor, otherwise... we will not resist from passing an order directing the governor to act as per the Constitution. It is to avoid that situation that we are giving time,” Chandrachud told the AG.

The Supreme Court also stated that it was "concerned about the conduct of the governor".