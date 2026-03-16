SC quashes case against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad over ‘Op Sindoor’ posts

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed criminal proceedings against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad over his social media posts related to ‘Operation Sindoor’ after the Haryana government informed the court that it had declined sanction for his prosecution.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant disposed of the matter after the State told the court it had accepted an earlier suggestion to withhold permission required to prosecute the academic.

Appearing for the Haryana government, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju said the State had decided not to grant sanction and had followed the court’s earlier advice to treat the matter as a “one-time gesture of magnanimity”.

Raju, however, urged the court to caution Mahmudabad against repeating such actions in the future.

Court advises caution in public expression

During the hearing, Chief Justice Kant advised prudence while expressing views in sensitive situations, observing that written statements could sometimes be interpreted differently.

“Sometimes the situation is sensitive, and we have to be careful,” the Chief Justice told senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and advocate Nizam Pasha, who appeared for Mahmudabad.