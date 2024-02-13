SC quashes defamation case against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 13 February quashed the criminal defamation complaint filed against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav after he withdrew his remarks “only Gujaratis can be thugs”.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan passed the order which on a plea by Yadav to transfer the trial in the case to a court outside Gujarat. “We have quashed the case in view of petitioner withdrawing his statements on record. Accordingly disposed of,” said the bench.

Last month, the court had asked why the prosecution for defamation should continue when Yadav has withdrawn his remarks. Yadav had requested for the trial to be moved from Gujarat to a 'neutral place', preferably to Delhi.

The complaint against Yadav was filed under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for alleged criminal defamation. The court had earlier stayed the proceedings and issued notice to the local businessman and Gujarat resident, Haresh Mehta, who had filed the defamation complaint. He is the vice president of an organisation called the All India Anti-Corruption and Crime Preventive Council.