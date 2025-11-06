SC raps Centre for last-minute bid to delay tribunal reforms hearing

The Supreme Court on 4 November criticised the Union government for seeking yet another adjournment in the final hearing on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021. The batch of pleas includes one filed by the Madras Bar Association.

A bench of Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran expressed displeasure after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati sought deferment of Friday’s hearing, citing Attorney General R. Venkataramani’s overseas arbitration commitments.

“Very unfair to the court,” the CJI remarked, noting that the bench had already accommodated the attorney general twice. “Every day we are told he’s busy with arbitration. At the last moment, you come with an application to refer the matter to a Constitution Bench!”

On 3 November, the bench had strongly objected to the Centre’s last-minute plea seeking reference of the matter to a five-judge Constitution Bench, an application filed after the case had already been argued on merits. The CJI warned that the court would not entertain such “tactics” from the Union government.

The bench observed that it appeared the Centre did not want the present bench, which is nearing the end of its term, to deliver a judgment. “If you want to keep it after 24 November, you tell us frankly,” Chief Justice Gavai, who demits office on 23 November, told the ASG.