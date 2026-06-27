SC ruling on pedestrians' rights puts spotlight on Delhi's crumbling footpaths

The Supreme Court's declaration that the right to walk on designated footpaths is a fundamental right has renewed focus on the poor state of pedestrian infrastructure in Delhi, where encroached, damaged and missing pavements routinely force people onto busy roads.

In a recent judgment delivered by a bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and A.S. Chandurkar in a motor accident compensation case involving the death of a five-year-old boy, the apex court held that the right to walk on designated footpaths is protected under Article 19(1)(d), which guarantees freedom of movement, and Article 21, which guarantees the right to life.

The court observed that pedestrians have the first claim over footpaths and that their rights must take precedence over motor vehicles.

The ruling has also raised questions about the availability and condition of pedestrian infrastructure in the national capital, where pavements are frequently occupied by parked vehicles, damaged or absent altogether.

Experts call for enforcement

Senior advocate Ashok K. Singh said the judgment could strengthen enforcement against encroachments and reinforce the constitutional obligation of authorities to protect pedestrian spaces.

"This judgment is likely to create greater public awareness about the rights of pedestrians. It will also strengthen the process of removing encroachments and reinforce the idea that authorities are fulfilling their constitutional obligation to protect public spaces and ensure safe mobility for citizens," Singh told PTI Videos.

He alleged that footpaths under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were frequently occupied by parked vehicles.

"In Delhi, you will find that both the MCD and NDMC have effectively turned footpaths into parking spaces. Vehicles are lined up along these footpaths, leaving little or no room for pedestrians to walk," he said.

Official data show that between January and March this year, Delhi Traffic Police issued 4,30,202 on-the-spot challans for improper or obstructive parking, making it the city's most common traffic violation.

Singh also alleged that some authorised parking arrangements allowed vehicles to occupy footpaths.