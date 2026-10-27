How will news be reported, ask publishers as SC hears petition challenging data protection law

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 27 October, sought the Centre’s response to a petition challenging provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act and its accompanying Rules on the grounds that they allegedly infringe press freedom and the right to information.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice after hearing senior advocate Madhavi Divan, appearing for the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA).

The matter has been listed for further hearing on 17 November, along with other pending cases.

The DNPA has sought the striking down of several provisions of the law and its Rules, arguing that the absence of an exemption for journalistic activities could impede news reporting, undermine investigative journalism and compromise the confidentiality of sources.

During the hearing, Divan described the petition as possibly the first comprehensive challenge by what she called “legacy media”, distinguishing traditional news organisations from citizen journalists.

She urged the bench to issue notice on the association’s application seeking an interim stay on the challenged provisions.