SC special bench to hear review pleas against judgment upholding provisions of PMLA

A special bench of the Supreme Court will decide the review petitions filed against its 2022 judgment in Vijay Madanlal Choudhary judgment upholding the Enforcement Directorate's powers related to arrest, searches, seizures, and attachment of property, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A 3-judge bench comprising Justices S.K. Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, and Bela M Trivedi will hear the review petition filed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram along with other connected petitions from October 18.

In the case of Vijay Madanlal Choudhary & Ors. v. Union of India & Ors, a 3-judge bench had turned down challenge to vires of Section 50 of the PMLA giving power to the anti-money laundering agency to summon an accused and record a statement, which is admissible evidence in court of law.