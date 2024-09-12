SC stays NGT direction restricting number of people in 'dhol-tasha' groups in Ganesh festival

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 12 September stayed a National Green Tribunal direction restricting the number of people to 30 in 'dhol-tasha' groups involved in the Ganapati festival, including idol immersion rituals, in Pune.

Having decided earlier in the day to take up a Pune-based 'dhol-tasha' group's plea against the NGT order for hearing at 2 pm, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also issued a notice to state authorities on it.

In a brief hearing, lawyer Amit Pai said that 'dhol-tasha' has had a very "deep cultural significance" in Pune for over a hundred years and it was started by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

He added that the 30 August direction of the NGT will affect such groups.