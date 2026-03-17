SC strikes down law restricting maternity leave for adoptive mothers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down a provision that limited maternity leave for adoptive mothers to cases where the child was below three months of age, holding the classification discriminatory and violative of constitutional guarantees.

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan ruled that Section 60(4) of the Code on Social Security, 2020 violated Articles 14 and 21, and held that adoptive mothers are entitled to 12 weeks of maternity leave irrespective of the child’s age.

“We have reached the conclusion that Section 60(4)… is violative of Articles 14 and 21,” the bench said, observing that adoption forms part of a woman’s right to reproductive autonomy.

Court expands scope of maternity protection

The court held that maternity benefits are linked to motherhood rather than childbirth and cannot be restricted based on the age of the adopted child.

“The purpose of maternity protection does not vary with the manner in which the child is brought into the life of the beneficiary mother,” the bench said.

It added that adoptive mothers, irrespective of the child’s age, face similar responsibilities and caregiving obligations.

“The distinction… does not have a rational nexus with the object of the 2020 Code,” the court observed.

The bench noted that adoption involves significant emotional, psychological and practical adjustments for both the child and the parent, especially in cases involving older children, children with disabilities or single mothers.