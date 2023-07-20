SC to appoint DERC chairman on ad-hoc basis

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will appoint an ad hoc chairman of the DERC after it was told that the Delhi Lt Governor and Chief Minister failed to reach consensus on who should head the electricity tariff regulatory body.

A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra, expressed its concern over the “headless” institution.

“It is sad no one cares about the institution,” remarked Justice Narasimha.

The top court indicated that it will temporarily appoint someone on pro tem basis to felicitate functioning of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) till disposal of the case.