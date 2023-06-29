Delhi vigilance directorate seeks action against officials over the appointment of the DERC principal advisor

The Delhi government's vigilance directorate has written to the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), recommending action against three former and a sitting DERC official in connection with the appointment of Ashok Kumar Singhal as the principal advisor (tariff) to the power regulator.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on the issue.

Singhal termed the whole matter "pointless".

"There is no issue in it. My appointment was done in a proper manner," he told PTI.

The directorate, in a communication dated June 27, said the matter of the appointment of DERC member Singhal as the principal advisor (tariff) was examined by it.