SC to hear CM Kejriwal's plea against interim stay on bail today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday, 24 June the plea moved by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal against the interim stay ordered by the Delhi High Court on his release on bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

As per the supplementary causelist published on the website of the apex court, a vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti will hear the matter this noon.

Earlier, Kejriwal’s legal team sought an urgent hearing on his plea by the apex court.

In an interim direction, the Delhi High Court on 21 June stayed the release of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea challenging the trial court's bail order.