SC to hear plea challenging detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk

The Supreme Court of India is slated to hear on Monday a plea filed by Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention under the NSA (National Security Act).

A bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice P.B. Varale is likely to take up the matter.

Wangchuk, who is lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, had on 29 January denied allegations that he made statements akin to calling for the overthrow of the government, asserting that he has a democratic right to criticise policies and protest peacefully.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, submitted that the police had relied on a selectively edited video to mislead the detaining authority. He also pointed out that the court had earlier directed a medical examination of Wangchuk by a specialist doctor after he complained of stomach ailments allegedly caused by contaminated water.

In her plea, Angmo contended that the detention was illegal and amounted to an arbitrary exercise of power, violating Wangchuk’s fundamental rights.

On 24 November, the apex court had deferred the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh, sought time to respond to the rejoinder filed by Angmo. Earlier, on 29 October, the court had sought responses from the Centre and the Ladakh administration on her amended petition.

Wangchuk was detained under the NSA on 26 September, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and around 90 injured in the Union territory. The government has accused him of inciting the violence.