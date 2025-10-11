SC to pronounce its order on October 13 on pleas for independent probe into Karur stampede

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its order on October 13 on a batch of pleas seeking an independent investigation into the Karur stampede incident in which 41 people lost their lives.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria will pronounce the verdict on the pleas.

On Friday, the top court, while reserving its orders, had questioned the Madras High Court for constituting a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the stampede and wondered how it had proceeded with the matter.

"We are unable to understand how this order was passed? How did the single bench in the Chennai Bench proceed with the matter when the division bench in Madurai was considering the matter?

"In my experience of over 15 years as a judge, a single bench holds back if the division bench has taken cognisance," Justice Maheshwari had observed.

Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, appearing for Tamil actor Vijay's political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), had argued that the petition before the high court was filed only to frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) for political rallies.

He had submitted that the SIT was constituted by the high court on the first day itself, and the court made adverse remarks against the party and Vijay without hearing them.

Senior advocate C A Sundaram, also appearing for the TVK, had submitted that the chief justice of the high court can authorise a special bench to hear the matter, but it has not happened in this case.

Both lawyers told the apex court that the high court's observations that the TVK and Vijay abandoned the place and that they did not express remorse were wrong.