SC upholds approver status of accused Pradosh in Renukaswamy murder case

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the approver status granted to accused number 14, Pradosh S Rao, in the Renukaswamy murder case, upholding orders of the Karnataka High Court and the trial court.

The Renukaswamy murder case concerns the killing of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, whose body was found in Bengaluru in June 2024. Kannada actor Darshan and several others were arrested in connection with the case and are facing trial.

Rao, originally accused number 14, was later granted approver status, meaning he agreed to give evidence for the prosecution in return for the legal benefit available to an approver. His status was challenged before the Karnataka High Court and subsequently the Supreme Court, which has now upheld the decision.

The petition was filed by jailed Kannada actor Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi, challenging the decision to grant Pradosh approver status. The Supreme Court found no grounds to interfere with the lower courts' orders and dismissed the petition.

The development comes a day after Pradosh's statement as an approver was recorded before the trial court in Bengaluru.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for Darshan argued that prescribed procedures and Supreme Court guidelines had not been properly followed while granting Pradosh approver status. The Supreme Court rejected the challenge and said Pradosh could be questioned during cross-examination before the trial court.

The court also declined a request for additional time to advance arguments, saying it had already examined the relevant material. It subsequently dismissed the petition.