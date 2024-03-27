SC upholds Nov order, says 120B can't be invoked if conspiracy not related to scheduled PMLA offence

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking a review of its verdict which held that a person cannot be booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by invoking section 120B of the IPC (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) if the alleged conspiracy is not related to a scheduled offence under the PMLA.

A bench of justices Abhay S. Oka and Pankaj Mithal dismissed the petition seeking review of the 29 November 2023 verdict that also said it is not necessary that a person against whom the offence under section 3 of the PMLA is alleged must have been shown as the accused in the scheduled offence.

"Applications seeking hearing of the review petitions in Open Court are rejected. Delay condoned. We have perused the judgement and order dated November 29, 2023, which has been sought to be reviewed. There is no error apparent on the record. Even otherwise, there is no ground for review. Review petitions are dismissed," the bench ordered in its recent order.

On 29 November, the top court had said, "The offence punishable under Section 120­B of the IPC will become a scheduled offence only if the conspiracy alleged is of committing an offence which is specifically included in the Schedule."