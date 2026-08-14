School or Census?: Calcutta HC questions teacher deployment, workload

The Calcutta High Court has questioned the West Bengal government's decision to deploy large numbers of government school teachers for Census 2027 work while expecting them to continue their regular teaching duties.

During a hearing on Friday, 14 August, Justice Krishna Rao questioned how teachers could conduct classes during school hours and then travel to Census locations to carry out door-to-door work. The court also criticised the apparent lack of planning before teachers were assigned Census duties.

"When are the teachers supposed to conduct classes, and when are they supposed to carry out Census work?" Justice Rao asked.

The judge questioned why the state had deployed so many teachers at the same time instead of using a smaller number in rotation. He suggested that four or five teachers could be assigned at a time, with different groups working on alternate days if necessary. "Make alternative arrangements. When are the teachers supposed to go home?" he asked.

The court also questioned whether teachers' personal details had been properly examined before they were assigned. Justice Rao asked the state's counsel, "Why were their bio-datas not examined before assigning them to Census work? Why didn't you check where they commute from?"

The issue is particularly difficult for teachers who live far from their schools or have been assigned locations far from both their homes and workplaces. The judge questioned whether it was realistic for teachers to travel around 40 km a day for Census duties in addition to their normal school responsibilities.

At another point, the judge observed, "Teachers conduct classes even on Saturdays and are in school from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm. So where do they find the time for Census work?"