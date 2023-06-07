SCR announces cancellations of few trains till June 9

The June 2 train accident in Odisha continued to have its impact on movement of trains with the South Central Railway (SCR) announcing cancellation of few trains till June 9.



Due to derailment of Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express in Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of South Eastern Railway, at least five trains were cancelled which were to commence journey on June 6.



These trains are -- 12863 Howrah - SMVT Bengaluru, 12839 Howrah - MGR Chennai Central, 22642 Shalimar - Thiruvananthapuram, 18047 Shalimar - Vasco-Da-Gama and 22825 Shalimar - MGR Chennai Central.



The following trains which are scheduled to commence journey on June 7 have been cancelled;