Section 144 imposed in Lucknow till July 30 due to the upcoming festive season

In view of the upcoming festive season, the Lucknow police has imposed Section 144 in the entire city till July 30.

“In view of the month of Sawan starting from July 4, Shivratri falling on July 16, Hariyali Teej on July 19, Moharram on July 29, Independence Day on August 15, and Naag Panchami on August 21 among other festivals, new guidelines are being enforced in the state capital,” said Lucknow police commiserate release."

Besides, due to several upcoming entrance exams, as well as processions and protests by political parties, activist groups and farmers’ unions, the move aims to handle the law-and-order situation in the state capital, the release added.