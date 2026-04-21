Security forces clash with protesters in Manipur amid curfew

Violence broke out in Imphal after protesters demonstrating against the deaths of two children in a recent bomb blast clashed with security forces during a torch rally, police said.

The unrest follows an explosion earlier this month in Bishnupur district that claimed the lives of two children, sparking sustained protests across the Imphal Valley.

On Monday night, demonstrators organised a torch procession stretching around seven kilometres, moving from Mayai Lambi towards Keishamthong in Imphal West. According to police, the situation escalated when participants attempted to push beyond permitted limits.

Security personnel intervened after hundreds of protesters, defying curfew orders, demanded to advance further towards Keisampat, an area close to key government buildings, including the state headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party.