Security forces clash with protesters in Manipur amid curfew
Torch procession spans 7 km from Mayai Lambi to Keishamthong in Imphal West
Violence broke out in Imphal after protesters demonstrating against the deaths of two children in a recent bomb blast clashed with security forces during a torch rally, police said.
The unrest follows an explosion earlier this month in Bishnupur district that claimed the lives of two children, sparking sustained protests across the Imphal Valley.
On Monday night, demonstrators organised a torch procession stretching around seven kilometres, moving from Mayai Lambi towards Keishamthong in Imphal West. According to police, the situation escalated when participants attempted to push beyond permitted limits.
Security personnel intervened after hundreds of protesters, defying curfew orders, demanded to advance further towards Keisampat, an area close to key government buildings, including the state headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Officers said tear gas shells were fired to disperse the crowd as tensions intensified. Protesters allegedly hurled stones and used catapults to launch iron pellets at security forces, raising concerns for the safety of personnel on the ground.
Strict curfew measures remain in place across five valley districts, restricting movement outside homes between 5pm and 5am.
In a separate development, Manipur Police confirmed the arrest of 19 individuals for violating curfew regulations and engaging in offences such as road blockades and damage to public property. The arrests were made across various parts of Imphal West district.
Meanwhile, in Ukhrul district, residents held a candlelight vigil to honour two Tangkhul Naga civilians who were killed in an ambush in the TM Kasom area on 18 April.
Civil society organisations from both hill and valley regions have condemned the killings, alleging that the victims were targeted by Kuki militants using sniper rifles.
The recent incidents have further heightened tensions in the state, where sporadic violence and unrest have continued to challenge security and stability.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines