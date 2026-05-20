Security forces continue operations in Manipur to rescue remaining hostages

Joint operations by Central and state security forces continued across parts of Manipur on Wednesday as authorities intensified efforts to rescue villagers still being held hostage in the violence-hit hill districts of Kangpokpi and Senapati.

Officials said search and combing operations were underway for the eighth consecutive day in several remote hill areas, including around Leilon Vaiphei, Songtun, Khunkho and P. Molding villages in Kangpokpi district.

According to a senior police official, Manipur Police Commandos and personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are jointly conducting operations across both Kangpokpi and neighbouring Senapati district.

The hostage crisis erupted following the killing of three Baptist church leaders and injuries to four others during violence in Kangpokpi district on May 13. In the aftermath, more than 40 people from the Kuki and Naga communities were reportedly abducted by different armed groups.

Authorities said around 30 hostages from both communities were released on May 14 and 15 after coordinated efforts involving security agencies, community elders and civil society organisations.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, during a meeting with Naga community leaders, said intensive operations were continuing in suspected areas to trace the remaining missing villagers.

Appealing for restraint, the Chief Minister urged all communities to reject violence and cooperate with efforts aimed at restoring peace and normalcy in the state’s hill regions.