Security forces continue operations in Manipur to rescue remaining hostages
Joint search missions intensify in Kangpokpi and Senapati amid efforts to ease Naga-Kuki tensions
Joint operations by Central and state security forces continued across parts of Manipur on Wednesday as authorities intensified efforts to rescue villagers still being held hostage in the violence-hit hill districts of Kangpokpi and Senapati.
Officials said search and combing operations were underway for the eighth consecutive day in several remote hill areas, including around Leilon Vaiphei, Songtun, Khunkho and P. Molding villages in Kangpokpi district.
According to a senior police official, Manipur Police Commandos and personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are jointly conducting operations across both Kangpokpi and neighbouring Senapati district.
The hostage crisis erupted following the killing of three Baptist church leaders and injuries to four others during violence in Kangpokpi district on May 13. In the aftermath, more than 40 people from the Kuki and Naga communities were reportedly abducted by different armed groups.
Authorities said around 30 hostages from both communities were released on May 14 and 15 after coordinated efforts involving security agencies, community elders and civil society organisations.
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, during a meeting with Naga community leaders, said intensive operations were continuing in suspected areas to trace the remaining missing villagers.
Appealing for restraint, the Chief Minister urged all communities to reject violence and cooperate with efforts aimed at restoring peace and normalcy in the state’s hill regions.
Meanwhile, a ten-member delegation of church leaders has been visiting Senapati district since Tuesday in an attempt to reduce tensions between the Naga and Kuki tribal communities.
The delegation had earlier met the Chief Minister to discuss the worsening ethnic situation in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts.
Government officials said the church leaders later held discussions with representatives of the United Naga Council (UNC), the Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) and other civil society groups at the UNC office in Senapati.
The talks focused on the deteriorating security situation and possible measures to calm tensions following the recent violence and hostage crisis.
After the meeting, the church leaders issued a strong appeal for the unconditional release of all remaining hostages on humanitarian grounds.
The delegation includes representatives from the Manipur Baptist Convention (MBC), the Council of Baptist Churches in North East India (CBCNEI), the Asia Pacific Baptist Federation (APBF) and the Baptist World Alliance (BWA).
With IANS inputs