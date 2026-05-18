Manipur: Church teams to broker peace amid Naga-Kuki tensions

Two church teams will visit Manipur’s Kangpokpi and Senapati districts in an effort to broker peace between the Naga and Kuki communities, an official statement said on Monday, 18 May.

The decision was conveyed to chief minister Y. Khemchand Singh by a 10-member delegation of the Council for Baptist Churches in North East India (CBCNEI) and the Manipur Baptist Convention (MBC) during a meeting held to discuss the tense situation between the two tribal groups.

“The church leaders have volunteered to broker peace between the two communities,” the statement said.

The meeting came amid heightened tensions following the abduction of 38 people from the two communities by armed groups. While 31 people — including 14 Nagas and 16 Kukis — have since been released, six Nagas are still being held hostage.

Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body representing Kuki tribes in the state, has meanwhile claimed that 14 members of the community continue to remain in the custody of Naga groups.