Security forces move to clear Jantar Mantar after Pradhan's resignation
Personnel fan out across protest site shortly after education minister steps down amid nationwide agitation; authorities begin evacuating demonstrators
Reinforcements for security forces comprising of CRPF, RAF and Delhi Police moved into Jantar Mantar in large numbers on Saturday to clear the protest site shortly after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid mounting pressure from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation and Opposition-backed protests.
According to reports, security personnel began entering the protest venue soon after Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The deployment marked the first major security operation at the site following the minister's resignation, as authorities began evacuating protesters who had been camping at Jantar Mantar for weeks.
The CJP launched its protest on 20 June, demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the alleged NEET paper leak.
The movement gathered momentum over the past month, drawing support from students, civil society groups and Opposition parties across the country.
The agitation escalated further after thousands of protesters attempted to march towards Parliament earlier this week, triggering clashes with security forces and widespread demonstrations in several cities.
Pradhan's resignation came after weeks of sustained protests and growing political pressure on the Centre.
Details of the security operation and the number of protesters evacuated were not immediately available.
Authorities had not issued an official statement on whether the evacuation marked the formal end of the protest at Jantar Mantar.
The developments come as the government faces continued demands from protesters for wider reforms in the examination system and accountability over alleged irregularities.