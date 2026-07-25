Security forces move to clear Jantar Mantar after Pradhan's resignation

Reinforcements for security forces comprising of CRPF, RAF and Delhi Police moved into Jantar Mantar in large numbers on Saturday to clear the protest site shortly after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid mounting pressure from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation and Opposition-backed protests.

According to reports, security personnel began entering the protest venue soon after Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The deployment marked the first major security operation at the site following the minister's resignation, as authorities began evacuating protesters who had been camping at Jantar Mantar for weeks.

The CJP launched its protest on 20 June, demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the alleged NEET paper leak.