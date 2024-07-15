Security of leaders cannot become “cheap politics,” says Pawan Khera

The Congress on Monday, 15 July slammed the BJP for its allegation that Rahul Gandhi encouraged violence against prime minister Narendra Modi, saying "cheap politics" should not be played on the issue of security of leaders.

The BJP on Sunday, 14 July had targeted the Leader of Opposition following the assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump.

"Third time fail Rahul Gandhi has often encouraged and justified violence against Prime Minister Modi, who he has lost election to, several times now. How can India ever forget how Punjab Police, then under the Congress, deliberately compromised PM's security, when his convoy was left stranded on a flyover," BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya had said.