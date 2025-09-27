‘See your country first': US visa denied for not travelling beyond city?
A growing number of Indian professionals and families are taking to Instagram and YouTube to express frustration over a recent surge in United States tourist visa rejections, even among applicants with stable employment and sound finances.
Several viral posts and videos have highlighted the disappointment of visa seekers, many of whom say they were turned away without clear justification. In one particularly popular video, a man recounts an incident in which his friend’s visa was denied after revealing he had never travelled outside Delhi.
The visa officer reportedly told the applicant to “see your own country first” — a remark that has since triggered widespread online debate.
The clip, shared by Instagram content creator Jay under the title “Told to See His Own Country First,” features a conversation between an American YouTuber and an Indian man. The speaker adds that he himself has visited 29 Indian states, suggesting that an applicant’s travel history might influence the outcome of US visa interviews — even if not officially acknowledged.
The video has prompted hundreds of comments, with opinions sharply divided.
“I agree with restricting immigration to those who show they have the skills required to fill the void. I don’t agree with the (see your country before you see mine) ideal,” wrote one user, describing the alleged remark as 'cringey'.
Others defended the visa officer’s stance. “Well I think officer is right. How can go to other countries if you didn’t visit a famous place in your own country?” one commenter posted.
The incident also sparked a surge in patriotic commentary, with users turning the conversation toward India’s own rich tourism landscape. From Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to Kerala, Ladakh, Jaipur and Jaisalmer, many began listing domestic destinations worthy of exploration.
One user joked, “Bro just directed revenue to Indian tourism… Appreciate the officer’s effort to make India great again.”
Although the US embassy and consulates in India have not officially commented on the viral video, the debate has drawn attention to broader concerns about the transparency of visa decision-making.
According to the US Department of State, all applicants must demonstrate “strong ties” to their home country — such as family, employment, or property — to ensure they return after visiting. However, some Indians argue that even meeting these requirements does not guarantee fair consideration, especially amid rising rejection rates.
India remains one of the largest source countries for international tourism and student migration to the US. In recent months, the US embassy has reported efforts to reduce long wait times and increase visa interview appointments. Yet applicants continue to report inconsistencies in outcomes.
As social media continues to amplify personal stories, questions remain about whether informal biases or assumptions — including travel history — may be quietly influencing decisions meant to be based on official guidelines.
