US revokes visas of Indian biz execs over 'fentanyl ingredients trafficking'
US Embassy does not name affected individuals citing serious legal nature of allegations
The United States has revoked and denied visas to certain Indian business executives and their family members owing to alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors, key chemicals used in the production of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
The US Embassy in New Delhi announced the decision on Thursday, emphasising its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking. The embassy did not disclose the identities of the individuals affected, citing the serious legal nature of the allegations.
However, it confirmed that the actions were taken under specific provisions of US law, including sections 221(i), 212(a)(2)(C), and 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. As a result, the individuals and their immediate family members may now be ineligible for travel to the United States.
Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, has been linked to a significant number of overdose deaths in the United States. The US government has been intensifying efforts to curb the flow of fentanyl and its precursors into the country. In a statement, US chargé d’affaires Jorgan Andrews emphasised that individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States will face consequences, including potential visa revocations.
The embassy also indicated that executives connected with companies known to have trafficked fentanyl precursors will face heightened scrutiny in future visa applications. This move is part of a broader initiative by the Trump administration to address the opioid crisis and secure US borders.
The US Embassy expressed appreciation for the cooperation of the Indian government in addressing this transnational threat.
"Stopping the flow of fentanyl, including its precursors, to the United States is one of our top priorities," the embassy stated, highlighting the importance of bilateral collaboration in combating drug trafficking.
While the Indian government has not yet publicly commented on the visa revocations, the incident underscores the growing scrutiny of international networks involved in the production and distribution of illicit drugs.
The US has previously identified India as a significant source of fentanyl precursors, leading to increased diplomatic attention and cooperation between the two nations on counter-narcotics efforts.
With PTI inputs