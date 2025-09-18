US revokes visas of Indian biz execs over 'fentanyl ingredients trafficking'

The United States has revoked and denied visas to certain Indian business executives and their family members owing to alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors, key chemicals used in the production of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

The US Embassy in New Delhi announced the decision on Thursday, emphasising its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking. The embassy did not disclose the identities of the individuals affected, citing the serious legal nature of the allegations.

However, it confirmed that the actions were taken under specific provisions of US law, including sections 221(i), 212(a)(2)(C), and 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. As a result, the individuals and their immediate family members may now be ineligible for travel to the United States.

Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, has been linked to a significant number of overdose deaths in the United States. The US government has been intensifying efforts to curb the flow of fentanyl and its precursors into the country. In a statement, US chargé d’affaires Jorgan Andrews emphasised that individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States will face consequences, including potential visa revocations.