After Garhwal, NSUI wins big in Assam's Dibrugarh University

The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has secured key victories in student union elections at Dibrugarh University in Assam and Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University in Uttarakhand.

At Dibrugarh University, NSUI-backed Dewanga Barthakur was elected president of the Post Graduate Students’ Union for 2026-27. The result came alongside a strong performance by other student organisations in the election, with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) winning several positions.

AASU-backed candidates won 11 of the 18 posts, while NSUI won four and the Asom Chatra Parishad three.

AASU-backed Partha Pratim Gohain was elected general secretary. Other AASU-backed candidates won positions including vice-president, magazine editor, fine arts and literary secretary, common room secretaries, social service secretary and general sports secretary. Three AASU-backed candidates were also elected unopposed.

The results followed a campaign in which NSUI had highlighted Barthakur’s victory as a significant achievement for the organisation.