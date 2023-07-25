Nation

Seventh accused in Manipur women assault case arrested

So far, since a purported video of the incident recently surfaced online, the police have arrested seven accused in the case

Violence in Manipur; (right) Tribal Manipuris protest in New Delhi (Photo: NH File Photo)
user

IANS

The Manipur Police on Monday arrested one more accused in connection with the stripping and alleged sexual assault of two women.

So far, since a purported video of the incident recently surfaced online, the police have arrested seven accused in the case.

Officials said that the seventh accused was arrested from Thoubal district. 

Earlier, police arrested six accused, including a juvenile, in connection with the horrendous crime that took place on May 4. The incident shook the entire nation. 

Meanwhile, irate mobs earlier set ablaze the houses of absconding suspect L. Kabichandra, 20, at Wangjing area in Thoubal and main accused Huirem Herodas Singh at Yairipok village in Thoubal. 

