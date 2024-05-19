Sexual abuse: Arrest warrant issued against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna

A special court for MPs and MLAs in Bengaluru has issued an arrest warrant against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in the sexual abuse case.

The court issued the warrant in connection with the sexual abuse case registered against Prajwal on Saturday in which his father and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna is also an accused.

Revanna, son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, is on bail after spending seven days in jail after four-day police custody for allegedly kidnapping a woman.