WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh to rally support on June 5
The 'Jan Chetna Maharally' in Ayodhya will be held on Yogi Adityanath's birthday
Sexual harassment accused BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will hold a rally on June 5, on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's birthday, to marshal support in his favour against the charges.
Singh has been booked in two FIRs by the Delhi Police after he was accused of sexual harassment by several woman wrestlers, many of whom, supported by several of their peers, activists, politicians, and the general public are observing a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital since April 23 and are determined to not give up unless Singh is arrested.
According to a message being circulated widely on social media, saints, mahants, politicians, social organisation and 'law experts' have been invited from all over the country to participate in the 'Jan Chetna Maharally' in Ayodhya.
Brij Bhushan's representative Sanjiv Singh said that besides UP, people are being invited from Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states. A target has been fixed to gather 11 lakh people for the rally, he added.
With PTI inputs
