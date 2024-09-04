Sharad Pawar calls for West Bengal-style anti-rape bill in Maharashtra

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, 4 September made a pitch for replicating in Maharashtra the bill passed by West Bengal assembly that seeks capital punishment for rape convicts.

Pawar also took a swipe at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over his reported remark that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj never looted Surat, and said nobody should present wrong history to people.

The West Bengal assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill, 2024, the state anti-rape bill which seeks capital punishment for rape convicts if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state. It was passed nearly a month after the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"Maharashtra should consider replicating the bill passed by the West Bengal assembly. My party supports such a bill...There will be no legislature session in Maharashtra now since assembly polls will be held soon. We will highlight this point in our election campaign and mention it in the poll manifesto as well," Pawar said.

Former state home minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh has been demanding the implementation of the Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2020, passed in the legislature during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rule, which is now pending for the President's assent.

The Shakti Bill provides for stringent punishment for crime against women and children.