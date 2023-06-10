Sharad Pawar names Supriya Sule, Praful Patel as NCP's new Working Presidents

Former Minister and senior leader Dr. Jitendra Awhad said the appointments are welcome as they are close to Pawar Sr. and have been groomed under him for many years.



NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase has hailed the appointments of Patel and Sule to the high posts and said they will prove beneficial to the party.



He said Sule has been particularly instrumental in bringing the youth and new voters to the party fold which will be a boost in the upcoming elections.



The developments came exactly 35 days after Pawar had stirred the NCP cauldron with his "resignation drama" and then bowed before the party's wishes to remain as the party supremo on May 6.

