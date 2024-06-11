Sharad Pawar questions if Narendra Modi has mandate for third term as PM

The former Union minister also remarked that the new BJP-led NDA government was different from the earlier ones.

"During the election period, Modi, wherever he went (for campaigning), did not refer to the government as 'Government of India'...it used to be called Modi Sarkar, Modi's guarantee. Today that Modi guarantee is no longer there.

"Today it is no longer a Modi Sarkar. Today, because of your vote, they have to say this is not a Modi Sarkar, it is the Government of India. Today because of you, they have to take a different approach," Pawar told the gathering, referring to the Lok Sabha poll results.

The post of PM is of the country and not of a particular party, he said, adding the incumbent must think of all segments of society, castes and creeds.

"But Modi forgot to do this. I think he did it deliberately. Minorities like Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Sikhs and Parsis are an important part of the country. They must have faith in the government but Modi failed to do this. In a (campaign) speech, he spoke about a class of people having more children. It is clear he meant the Muslims," Pawar said.

"He (PM) said if power goes into the hands of these people, they will snatch away mangalsutras of women etc. Have such things ever happened in the country? Should a prime minister talk like this? Modi did not observe restraint when it came to criticising others," Pawar said.

The NCP(SP) chief also spoke about Modi calling him a "bhatakti aatma" (wandering restless soul) and said "it is good, since the soul is eternal and this soul will not spare you."

Modi called the Shiv Sena (UBT) "nakli (fake) Shiv Sena", Pawar said, and asked if a person occupying the post of PM should call anyone or any group "nakli".

"His actions show that when the possibility of regaining power diminishes, one becomes restless," Pawar added.