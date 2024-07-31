Shared common intent sufficient ground for conviction in gangrape case, says HC

The commission of sexual act by one person is sufficient to rope in the remaining accused in the offence of gangrape provided there is material to show they shared a common intention, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court held.

The high court upheld the conviction of four men for gangraping a woman and assaulting her male friend in June 2015 at Chandrapur in Vidarbha region of eastern Maharashtra.

Two of the convicts in their appeal claimed they cannot be held guilty under the offence of gangrape as they had not indulged in any sexual assault of the victim and that they had not shared any common intent prior to the alleged offence.

A single bench of Justice G A Sanap in the judgment of 4 July, a copy of which was made available on Tuesday, however refused to accept this contention and noted that the duo had overpowered the victim's male friend at the time.

"They (two convicts) could have been saved from the tentacles of the law, provided they had not overpowered the victim's male friend. In my view, this is sufficient to attribute the knowledge and intention to the two accused," the court said.

The bench said if the two accused had not held back the male friend then he could have raised a hue and cry and prevented the other two men from committing a ghastly act on the victim.