Shashi Tharoor challenges BJP's Chandrasekhar on constituency performance criticism

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor hit back at BJP's Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar on accusations of his non-performance and said that his 'ignorant rival' should first tell voters what the saffron party has done for the constituents when it was in power for the last 10 years.

"I will turn the question around and ask what the BJP has done for Thiruvananthapuram in its 10 years in power. Even promises made on the floor of the Parliament have not been honoured," Tharoor told PTI on Monday night, 11 March.

He said the NDA promised an AIIMS for Thiruvananthapuram, a National Institute of Ayurveda and many more.

"They make promises left, right and center and they never fulfil them. That is the BJP's track record. Why should we trust any new promises from this party," Tharoor asked.

However, Tharoor said he agreed with one statement of Chandrasekhar, which was that this election was not a fight between individuals.

"It is a fight between ideologies. We know what we stand for. Does he know what his party stands for? Can he defend this kind of communal agenda that we have seen the BJP coming up with? I would like him to answer that question," Tharoor said.

He said he will be releasing a 70 page report of all his achievements for the constituency in the last 15 years.

"I think we can educate our ignorant rivals on what exactly performance is all about," he added.