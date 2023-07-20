Shashi Tharoor seeks PM's response on Manipur inside Parliament

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally broken his silence on Manipur, but now he should speak on it inside Parliament also.

"Deeply concerned about the fact that the PM was silent for so long. None of us could understand it. We are very glad that he broke his silence, now we would like him to approach the issue in Parliament to discuss it...We want to discuss it when he speaks inside the Parliament. He has spoken outside the Parliament, to the media. I am very glad, he has at least raised his voice. Now, let him bring the voice to the Parliament itself."

Tharoor's comments came after the Prime Minister earlier today, while reacting for the first time on Manipur violence and on the video of two Manipuri women being paraded naked, said outside Parliament that his heart was filled with pain and anger.