Remembering a fearless historian of the Indus: Shereen Ratnagar and the burden of rational enquiry

The passing of Shereen Ratnagar marks the end of an era in Indian archaeology and historical scholarship. Reports of her demise on 25 May 2026, accompanied by tributes from scholars and academic bodies including The Indian History Congress￼, have evoked profound sorrow across academic circles.

For generations of historians, archaeologists, and students, Ratnagar was not merely a scholar of the ancient past; she was among the fiercest defenders of intellectual honesty in the present.



To speak of Shereen Ratnagar is to speak of a scholar who refused comfort, conformity, and ideological compromise. In a public sphere increasingly vulnerable to myth dressed as history, she stood firmly on the side of evidence, excavation, and reason. Her scholarship on the Indus Valley Civilisation transformed understandings of early urbanism, trade, technology, and social organisation in South Asia. Yet her significance extended well beyond the archaeology of Harappa. She became one of the most important public intellectuals defending secular and scientific history-writing in contemporary India.



Excavating the Indus Beyond Romanticism



Born into a generation of scholars shaped by post-Independence intellectual optimism, Ratnagar approached archaeology not as a glorified search for civilisational pride, but as a disciplined inquiry into human societies. Educated at Deccan College in Pune and later trained in Mesopotamian archaeology at University College London, she brought to Indian archaeology a rare combination of global perspective and methodological rigour.



Her work fundamentally altered the study of the Indus Valley Civilisation. At a time when many interpretations of Harappan society remained descriptive and artefact-driven, Ratnagar insisted on asking larger structural questions: How did trade networks function? What forms of political organisation existed? What ecological and economic pressures contributed to urban decline? What did craft production reveal about class and labour?



Books such as Encounters: The Westerly Trade of the Harappa Civilisation and Understanding Harappa, and The End of the Great Harappan Tradition remain indispensable texts for students of ancient India. They revealed the Indus world not as an isolated marvel frozen in antiquity, but as part of a vast interconnected Bronze Age network stretching from Mesopotamia to the Arabian Sea.



Ratnagar challenged simplistic narratives that reduced the Harappan civilisation to nationalist symbolism. She consistently warned against reading modern religious identities into prehistoric societies. For her, archaeology was not a tool for validating political mythologies; it was a discipline grounded in material evidence and critical interpretation.