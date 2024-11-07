Shiv Sena (UBT) manifesto promises stable prices, scrapping of Dharavi project
Uddhav Thackeray also promised free education for all, jobs — and especially women's recruitment in the police — plus affordable housing, free travel for women and an international finance centre
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray unveiled his party's manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls on Thursday, 7 November, promising the scrapping of the controversial Dharavi redevelopment project, extending free education scheme to male students and stabilisation of prices of essentials.
The manifesto, released at Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, also promises that every district in Maharashtra will host a temple dedicated to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Releasing the manifesto, he emphasised that while many of the promises align with the broader assurances of the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), certain points warranted special focus.
Thackeray's party is part of the MVA, alongside the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).
On the Dharavi redevelopment project, the former chief minister said it will be scrapped, as the project will have untoward ramifications for Mumbai.
He also promised to bring back the Old Pension Scheme and to remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations.
Thackeray assured citizens that just as female students in the state were getting free education per the government policy, male students too would get a similar benefit once the MVA came to power.
He also promised free travel for women in public transport buses.
As many as 18,000 women will be recruited into the police force and all-women police stations will be established across Maharashtra, Thackeray added.
The MVA government will also keep the prices of essential commodities stable, he said.
While the Dharavi redevelopment project will be scrapped, the former chief minister said, a housing policy will be framed for Maharashtra and Mumbai, keeping its rapid urbanisation in mind.
Affordable houses will be built for the "sons of the soil" in urban, semi-urban and rural areas, Thackeray added.
The MVA government will also scrap cluster development of koliwadas (fishing community settlements) and gaothans (villages within urban boundaries) and their development would be done after taking the residents into confidence, the Sena (UBT) chief said.
His party will work towards creating jobs, and job fairs will be held in each district every three months, he promised.
Thackeray also said that an International Finance Centre will be established in the state.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines