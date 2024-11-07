Shiv Sena (UBT) manifesto promises stable prices, scrapping of Dharavi project

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray unveiled his party's manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls on Thursday, 7 November, promising the scrapping of the controversial Dharavi redevelopment project, extending free education scheme to male students and stabilisation of prices of essentials.

The manifesto, released at Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, also promises that every district in Maharashtra will host a temple dedicated to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Releasing the manifesto, he emphasised that while many of the promises align with the broader assurances of the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), certain points warranted special focus.

Thackeray's party is part of the MVA, alongside the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).