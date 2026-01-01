Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine suspends pilgrim registration amid New Year rush
Precautionary measure taken to manage crowds safely at Katra base camp
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Thursday suspended fresh pilgrim registrations due to a massive influx of devotees at the Katra base camp for New Year 2026, the board said in a statement.
The suspension is intended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of crowds and smooth movement along the trekking route and at the Bhawan. The board said registration would resume only after assessing crowd density.
Despite dense fog and chilly weather, large numbers of devotees were seen undertaking the yatra with enthusiasm, marking the start of the New Year with spiritual fervour. The hilltop shrine has been abuzz with activity as pilgrims from across India arrived for darshan.
Ahead of the surge, SSP Reasi conducted a comprehensive security review at the shrine, emphasising proactive measures and close coordination among all agencies.
Officials focused on crowd management to prevent stampedes and ensure safe movement at sensitive points within and around the Bhawan.
The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) has been monitoring the situation in real time, enabling rapid response and coordination among departments. Authorities assured full preparedness to address any exigencies and maintain a secure pilgrimage experience.
The SMVDSB manages the affairs of the yatra, which witnesses over one crore devotees annually. The board is chaired ex officio by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha.
With IANS inputs
