Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine suspends pilgrim registration amid New Year rush

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Thursday suspended fresh pilgrim registrations due to a massive influx of devotees at the Katra base camp for New Year 2026, the board said in a statement.

The suspension is intended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of crowds and smooth movement along the trekking route and at the Bhawan. The board said registration would resume only after assessing crowd density.

Despite dense fog and chilly weather, large numbers of devotees were seen undertaking the yatra with enthusiasm, marking the start of the New Year with spiritual fervour. The hilltop shrine has been abuzz with activity as pilgrims from across India arrived for darshan.

Ahead of the surge, SSP Reasi conducted a comprehensive security review at the shrine, emphasising proactive measures and close coordination among all agencies.