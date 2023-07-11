Shut over 2 months, Manipur bank finds Rs 1 crore cash stolen

Cash, amounting to at least Rs 1 crore, was reportedly stolen from an Axis Bank branch in Manipur's Churachandpur district, closed since May 4 over ethnic violence in the state, as it reopened on Monday and the burglary was detected, police said

A police official in Imphal said that it was reported in a section of the media that there was a robbery at Axis Bank’s Churachandpur branch.

Preliminary reports revealed that it was not a robbery but a burglary as the bank branch was closed since May 4, after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, and it was opened on Monday.