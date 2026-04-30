Hyderabad: Breeding syndicate suspected as abandoned Siberian Husky dogs rescued
NGOs suspect breeder link after Huskies found on Shankarpally-Patancheru stretch
Six Siberian Husky dogs were rescued by animal welfare organisations in Hyderabad after they were found abandoned along the Shankarpally-Patancheru Road, triggering renewed concerns over the growing trade in foreign dog breeds that are physically unsuited to Indian climatic conditions.
The rescue operation was carried out by two animal welfare NGOs after local activists spotted the dogs wandering along the roadside in distress.
One NGO alleged on social media that more than 40 Huskies had been transported in a container and abandoned in the area. The organisation also claimed that one dog was found dead.
Police said there was no confirmed evidence yet to support the claim of large-scale abandonment, but acknowledged that the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the dogs were suspicious.
Suspicion over breeding racket
Animal welfare groups suspect the incident could be linked to India’s expanding commercial dog breeding industry, where imported foreign breeds are aggressively marketed despite being unsuitable for the country’s tropical climate.
The NGOs said it remained unclear who abandoned the dogs, but breeders and possible laboratory-linked suppliers were among the suspected sources.
Police officials said one possibility being examined was whether the dogs had been released by a breeder attempting to get rid of unsold or unhealthy animals.
No formal complaint has been filed so far.
Breed built for snow, not Indian summers
Siberian Husky dogs originate from the Arctic Siberian region and were historically bred by the Chukchi people for sled-pulling in freezing temperatures.
The breed possesses a thick double-layered fur coat designed to retain body heat in sub-zero weather conditions.
Veterinarians and animal welfare experts have repeatedly warned that India’s climate — especially in cities like Hyderabad where summer temperatures can exceed 40 degrees Celsius — is deeply unsuitable for Huskies.
The dogs are prone to dehydration, respiratory stress, heat exhaustion, skin disorders and severe discomfort in hot and humid conditions.
Many require constant air-conditioned environments to survive comfortably, making them difficult and expensive to maintain ethically in Indian cities.
Rising trend of exotic breeds
Despite these concerns, Huskies and other cold-weather foreign breeds continue to be heavily promoted across India through breeders, social media influencers and online pet markets.
Animal activists say many buyers purchase such dogs because of their appearance and “status symbol” appeal without understanding the breed’s biological and environmental needs.
The demand has fuelled an underground and often poorly regulated breeding network that prioritises profits over animal welfare.
According to activists, many dogs suffer abandonment once owners realise the financial and medical burden involved in maintaining them.
Sources said Huskies are often sold for Rs 40,000 or more in India.
Growing calls for regulation
Animal welfare organisations have increasingly demanded stricter regulation of exotic dog breeding in India.
Activists argue that breeds incapable of adapting naturally to Indian conditions should not be commercially bred or sold without stringent welfare safeguards.
Several veterinarians have also called for tighter enforcement against illegal breeding facilities where animals are frequently kept in overcrowded and stressful conditions.
Investigation underway
A police official said authorities were informed about the matter by the NGOs and investigations were continuing to determine how the dogs reached the location.
Officials added that the Shankarpally-Patancheru Road is a busy stretch, making the alleged abandonment particularly concerning from both animal welfare and public safety perspectives.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines