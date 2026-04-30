Hyderabad: Breeding syndicate suspected as abandoned Siberian Husky dogs rescued

Six Siberian Husky dogs were rescued by animal welfare organisations in Hyderabad after they were found abandoned along the Shankarpally-Patancheru Road, triggering renewed concerns over the growing trade in foreign dog breeds that are physically unsuited to Indian climatic conditions.

The rescue operation was carried out by two animal welfare NGOs after local activists spotted the dogs wandering along the roadside in distress.

One NGO alleged on social media that more than 40 Huskies had been transported in a container and abandoned in the area. The organisation also claimed that one dog was found dead.

Police said there was no confirmed evidence yet to support the claim of large-scale abandonment, but acknowledged that the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the dogs were suspicious.

Suspicion over breeding racket

Animal welfare groups suspect the incident could be linked to India’s expanding commercial dog breeding industry, where imported foreign breeds are aggressively marketed despite being unsuitable for the country’s tropical climate.

The NGOs said it remained unclear who abandoned the dogs, but breeders and possible laboratory-linked suppliers were among the suspected sources.

Police officials said one possibility being examined was whether the dogs had been released by a breeder attempting to get rid of unsold or unhealthy animals.

No formal complaint has been filed so far.

Breed built for snow, not Indian summers

Siberian Husky dogs originate from the Arctic Siberian region and were historically bred by the Chukchi people for sled-pulling in freezing temperatures.

The breed possesses a thick double-layered fur coat designed to retain body heat in sub-zero weather conditions.

Veterinarians and animal welfare experts have repeatedly warned that India’s climate — especially in cities like Hyderabad where summer temperatures can exceed 40 degrees Celsius — is deeply unsuitable for Huskies.

The dogs are prone to dehydration, respiratory stress, heat exhaustion, skin disorders and severe discomfort in hot and humid conditions.