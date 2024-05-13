Siddaramaiah dismisses Maharashtra CM's talk of toppling Karnataka govt

Asked if there is a possibility for such an attempt after the Lok Sabha polls, he said: "They have failed after making such attempts, why will they attempt once again? For the last one year, they have been making such attempts and have been failing.

"According to my information, none of our legislators are ready to get sold. There is no chance for Maharashtra-like changes to take place here."

The chief minister further asserted that the Congress-led INDIA Alliance will win Parliamentary polls and come to power, and in Karnataka, the party will win at least 20 out of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats.

"They (BJP) have realised that they will lose in the Parliamentary polls and hence they are making such statements. They don't have confidence about winning in the polls, even Narendra Modi (PM) does not have confidence and hence he is speaking whatever comes to his mouth," he added.

Shivakumar said there are doubts about the survival of the Shinde government in Maharashtra after the Lok Sabha polls.

"Why did Modi speak about Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena (UTB) chief), because Uddhav Thackeray has strength.....I'm saying this on record that after this Lok Sabha polls, the Maharashtra government will lose its strength.

"All the MLAs of original Shiv Sena and NCP will go back and there will be original Shiv Sena and NCP back, and both parties along with Congress will come together and there will be our government once again. That's why they are afraid," he said.

Asked whether there is a Shinde-like leader in Karnataka Congress, for the Shinde model operation to replicate here, the KPCC chief said, "They may have such people, there are no such people here on our side..."