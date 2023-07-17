Siddaramaiah holds talks with Foxconn CEO

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with the Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) a subsidiary of i-phone maker Foxconn CEO Brand Cheng led delegation, regarding the proposal to set up another supplementary plant to that of the unit at Devanahalli ITIR region.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the State owns an ecosystem to enable the growth of industries and there exists coordination between academia and Industries.

Assuring, that the government would take the initiative to make available human resources with the required skill sets, he offered the leadership team of the company led by its CEO Brand Cheng to set up the unit in the state.

Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said that the government would extend all cooperation for the proposed projects. He said that the government was ready to consider other proposals of the company such as setting up a semiconductor manufacturing unit if it comes forward.