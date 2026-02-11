Sidhu Moosewala’s parents protest outside SSP office over delay in FIR in royalty dispute

The parents of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) office, alleging delay in registration of an FIR on their complaint over alleged financial irregularities linked to unpaid royalties from their son’s music.

Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, accompanied by their toddler son, sat on the floor outside the SSP’s office demanding action against a music producer and two others named in their complaint. The dispute relates to royalty payments for tracks released after the singer’s death.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on 29 May, 2022. Charges have been framed against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and 26 other accused in connection with the murder case.

During the protest, Balkaur Singh said he had first submitted the complaint to the director general of police in June 2025, but alleged that no action had been taken so far. He said the complaint was later forwarded to the Mansa SSP, yet the police had neither registered an FIR nor returned the complaint.