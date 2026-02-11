Sidhu Moosewala’s parents protest outside SSP office over delay in FIR in royalty dispute
Family alleges police inaction on complaint filed in June 2025; DIG meets couple after sit-in
The parents of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) office, alleging delay in registration of an FIR on their complaint over alleged financial irregularities linked to unpaid royalties from their son’s music.
Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, accompanied by their toddler son, sat on the floor outside the SSP’s office demanding action against a music producer and two others named in their complaint. The dispute relates to royalty payments for tracks released after the singer’s death.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on 29 May, 2022. Charges have been framed against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and 26 other accused in connection with the murder case.
During the protest, Balkaur Singh said he had first submitted the complaint to the director general of police in June 2025, but alleged that no action had been taken so far. He said the complaint was later forwarded to the Mansa SSP, yet the police had neither registered an FIR nor returned the complaint.
“Neither are they acting on my complaint, nor are they returning it. The SSP is not taking any action,” he alleged, adding that if the complaint was found to be false, the police should formally return it.
Balkaur Singh said he had been repeatedly visiting the SSP office seeking action and was forced to stage a sit-in due to the continued inaction.
Following the protest, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Bathinda Range) Harjit Singh called the couple for a meeting to discuss the matter, officials said.
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticised the alleged delay, saying every citizen has the right to have an FIR registered based on a complaint. “If the police will not act, then one will be forced to stage a protest. Entire Congress is with the Moosewala family,” he said.
Police have not yet issued an official statement detailing the status of the complaint.