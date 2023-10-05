Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 14, 102 people still missing

At least fourteen people have died and 102 others, including 22 army personnel, were missing after the cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river basin, officials said on Thursday, 5 October.

So far, 2,011 people have been rescued, while the calamity that happened on Wednesday, 4 October, affected 22,034 people, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) said in its latest bulletin.

The state government has set up 26 relief camps in the four affected districts, it said.

A total of 1,025 people are taking shelter in the eight relief camps in Gangtok district, while the number of inmates at the 18 other relief camps was not available immediately.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited Singtam, on of the worst affected areas, and took stock of the situation.

He urged the people to stay alert and take shelter in safe locations, and assured that the government is making all necessary arrangements for their rehabilitation.

After visiting the affected areas, Tamang also chaired an emergency meeting at the Singtam Community Centre.