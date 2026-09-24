Silence on domestic abuse can't be used to discredit women: Supreme Court

Of those who had experienced such violence, around three-fourths had never sought help or disclosed the abuse to anyone, the court noted. "These figures, drawn from the largest such survey in the country, establish that the silence of abused woman is not the exception but the norm, and that the failure to report is the overwhelmingly common response and not an aberration calling for suspicion," it said.

The bench upheld the man's conviction but commuted his death sentence to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life.

The judgment came on his appeal against a November 2019 verdict of the Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore bench, which had upheld his conviction and death sentence.

In its 157-page judgment, the Supreme Court noted that the victim's mother was the sole eyewitness to the events. She had been married previously and had four children from that marriage. After her first husband's death, she married the appellant and brought her daughter into his home.

The man had argued that the woman's conduct was "irreconcilable" with that of a truthful witness or mother because she had not complained to the police or her family even though the abuse allegedly continued for months.

The court rejected that argument, stressing that victims and witnesses do not respond to trauma in a uniform or predictable manner.

"It must be emphasised that human beings do not react to trauma, to terror and to abuse in a uniform or a predictable manner, and that there is no standard or model response against which the conduct of a victim or a witness may be measured and, if found wanting, condemned as false," the bench said.

The court also referred to its recent judgments cautioning against assessing women who are victims of, or witnesses to, sexual offences through stereotyped expectations of how they should behave.

It said silence or delayed disclosure could arise from fear, shame, social constraints or a reasonable apprehension of the consequences of speaking out and should not, by itself, be treated as evidence that an allegation is false.