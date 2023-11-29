Silkyara Tunnel Rescue: 'No one critical' says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said none of the 41 labourers rescued from an under-construction road tunnel in Uttarkashi district was in a critical condition.

"All of them were healthy. They crawled out of the passage rather than being carried on stretchers," Dhami told reporters soon after the evacuation of the labourers from the Silkyara tunnel.

He said the labourers, who were trapped in the tunnel for almost 17 days after a portion of the structure collapsed due to a landslide on November 12, will be kept under medical observation, before being sent home.

The agency they are working for and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) have been asked to allow them to go home for 15-20 days, the chief minister added.

Dhami also said the evacuation began with the youngest of the labourers.

The chief minister announced that Rs 1 lakh will be given to each of the 41 construction workers. He also said the Baukhnag temple at the mouth of the temple will be rebuilt and the tunnels under construction in the hill state reviewed. The Union government has decided to conduct a safety audit of the under-construction tunnels, Dhami said.

He said the American auger machine used in the rescue operation repeatedly hit hurdles and thanked the manual miners for accomplishing the mission.