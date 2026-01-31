SIT formed to probe realtor C.J. Roy’s death during I-T searches
Bengaluru police transfer investigation to special team; Home Minister says findings awaited
A SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been constituted to probe the death of realtor C.J. Roy, who allegedly shot himself while an I-T (Income Tax) team was conducting searches at his office in Bengaluru, police said on Saturday.
“In order to ensure a comprehensive and meticulous investigation into this case, the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Seemanth Kumar Singh has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team and directed that the investigation of the case be transferred to the team,” the city police said in a statement.
The SIT will be headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone) C. Vamshi Krishna. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Division) Lokesh Jagalasar will function as the investigating officer.
Central Division DCP Akshay Hake, along with other senior officers deputed from various divisions and special units, will be members of the team. The SIT has been authorised to induct additional officers and resources as required for the investigation.
All officers have been instructed to extend full cooperation to ensure a lawful, prompt and effective probe, the police said, adding that all aspects of the case would be examined and relevant information shared with the public in due course.
Speaking to PTI, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the government would wait for the outcome of the investigation. “We will see what the findings are. I can’t say anything right now until we find out what factors pushed him to that stage,” he said.
Roy, a real estate developer in his late 50s, sustained bullet injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle. Police said that after a gunshot was heard, staff members rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Income Tax sources said searches on Roy’s premises had begun around two months ago.
Roy’s brother has alleged that he may have taken the extreme step due to pressure from the central agency. Police said the allegation would be examined as part of the investigation.
Originally from Kerala, Roy was also the honorary consul of the Slovak Republic, according to the Police Commissioner.
