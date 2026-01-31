SIT formed to probe realtor C.J. Roy’s death during I-T searches

A SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been constituted to probe the death of realtor C.J. Roy, who allegedly shot himself while an I-T (Income Tax) team was conducting searches at his office in Bengaluru, police said on Saturday.

“In order to ensure a comprehensive and meticulous investigation into this case, the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Seemanth Kumar Singh has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team and directed that the investigation of the case be transferred to the team,” the city police said in a statement.

The SIT will be headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone) C. Vamshi Krishna. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Division) Lokesh Jagalasar will function as the investigating officer.

Central Division DCP Akshay Hake, along with other senior officers deputed from various divisions and special units, will be members of the team. The SIT has been authorised to induct additional officers and resources as required for the investigation.

All officers have been instructed to extend full cooperation to ensure a lawful, prompt and effective probe, the police said, adding that all aspects of the case would be examined and relevant information shared with the public in due course.