Sittwe Port in Myanmar opens to boost trade in Northeast, SE Asia

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "Under India's Act East initiative, Sittwe Port is part of the $484 million KMTTP, being constructed by the Government of India in Myanmar's Kaladan river.



To mark the occasion, the Indian and Myanmar ministers received the first Indian cargo ship at the port carrying 1,000 metric tonnes of cement.



"Today is a historic day for both India and Myanmar as we further our relationship for mutual growth and cooperation in trade and commerce with the commencement of operations at the Sittwe Port. The port provides ample scope to unlock huge value in trade and commerce between India and Myanmar, especially between Northeast India and Rakhine in Myanmar," Sonowal said.